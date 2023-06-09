GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, BF Games, Yggdrasil and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Play’n GO, Nolimit City, Yggdrasil, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Lightning Box, CreedRoomz, Playson, BF Games, Relax Gaming and Ezugi.

Play’n GO’s Ternion

Play’n GO has released its first superhero-themed slot with the launch of Ternion.

“We couldn’t be prouder of Ternion - our first superhero slot,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Yggdrasil’s Candyfinity

Yggdrasil is taking players on a serious sugar rush in its latest slot release Candyfinity.

“Some say too much of the sweet stuff is a bad thing, but certainly not in this instance,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Nolimit City’s Gluttony

Evolution-owned Nolimit City has expanded its portfolio with the release of food-themed slot Gluttony.

“Pull up a chair, tuck in your napkins and let’s dig in with Gluttony - a feast of innovation served with a side of eccentricity,” said Nolimit City product owner Sebastian Hovenberg.

NetEnt’s The Wish Master Megaways

Evolution-owned NetEnt has released The Wish Master Megaways, a slot that rejuvenates the classic game with Big Time Gaming’s popular mechanic.

“The team’s hard work resulted in the revival of a great NetEnt classic, enhanced with Big Time Gaming’s ground-breaking Megaways mechanics,” said Evolution chief business development officer Europe Nicholas Peters.

Pragmatic Play / Batara

Pragmatic Play has expanded its Latin American presence through a new multi-vertical agreement with Peruvian operator Batara.

“We’re thrilled to take all three Pragmatic Play verticals to new audiences in Peru with our latest partner, Betara,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Lightning Box’s Stellar Cash Dragon Palace

Light & Wonder-owned Lightning Box has released Stellar Cash Dragon Palace, a slot which combines the mechanics of Dragon Palace with the popular Stellar Cash jackpot feature.

“Bringing the Stellar Cash bonus to an already top-performing slot like Dragon Palace has created an exciting new title that we are confident will quickly become a fan favourite,” said Lightning Box operations manager Michael Maokhamphiou.

Playson’s Royal Fortunator

Playson has further expanded its Hold and Win portfolio with its latest gem-themed slot, Royal Fortunator.

“Royal Fortunator: Hold and Win is a dazzling addition to our portfolio of games, further strengthening our Fortunator series,” said Playson chief commercial officer Tamas Kusztos.

BF Games’ Horizon Hunters

BF Games is inviting players to join expert pathfinders in pursuit of treasure in Horizon Hunters.

“We can’t wait to welcome players on this mountain expedition,” said BF Games product owner Piotr Saluda.

BF Games / PepperMill Casino

BF Games has also this week strengthened its foothold in Belgium after integrating its dice games with PepperMill Casino.

“This launch with PepperMill Casino is a great testament to the appeal of our dice titles and sees us further our reach in Belgium, a key market for our commercial growth,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru.

CreedRoomz / Soft2Bet

CreedRoomz has entered into an agreement to launch its live casino games with Soft2Bet’s platform.

Relax Gaming’s Money Train Origins Dream

Relax Gaming has brought together its popular Money Train and Dream Drop titles with the release of Money Train Origins Dream Drop.

“It was only a matter of time before the behemoths that are Money Train and Dream Drop came together in one incredibly exciting new release,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah.

Yggdrasil & ReelPlay’s Orca’s Wild Bonanza

Yggdrasil has collaborated with YG Masters partner ReelPlay for a deep sea delight in Boomerang Games’ Orca’s Wild Bonanza.

“The YG Masters program continues to deliver top hits, and we’re thrilled to release an immersive new title in Boomerang Games’ Orca’s Wild Bonanza,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Ezugi / REEVO

Evolution-owned Ezugi has agreed a deal to integrate its live casino content onto REEVO’s aggregation platform.

“We’re rapidly onboarding a first-class range of best-in-class suppliers such as Ezugi across all areas of casino,” said REEVO head of sales Petra Maria Poola.

