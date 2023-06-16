Great Canadian set for opening of landmark Toronto casino

Canadian casino operator Great Canadian Entertainment has confirmed that it will open its new CAD$1 billion land-based casino resort in Toronto next week.

Set for opening on 20 June, the landmark Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto is situated adjacent to Woodbine Racetrack and features 328,000 square feet of gaming space, including over 4,800 slot machines, 145 table games and a number of sports betting kiosks.

With an investment of approximately $1 billion, Great Canadian Toronto is one of the largest private sector projects currently in Ontario, and will generate over $500 million in economic impact.

“We are thrilled to announce that our highly anticipated new casino will open on June 20,” said Great Canadian Entertainment CEO Matthew Anfinson. “With meticulous attention to detail, state-of-the-art amenities, and a commitment to exceptional guest experiences, our landmark entertainment resort is a game-changer in Toronto.”

Great Canadian currently operates 25 gaming resorts in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia, but will close Casino Woodbine following the debut of the new Toronto resort.