GI Games Round-up: Playson, Nolimit City, PopOK Gaming and more

This week’s games and platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Playson, Nolimit City, Play’n GO, PopOK Gaming, Evoplay, Amusnet Interactive, Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Soft2Bet, Yggdrasil and Galaxsys.

Playson’s Empire Gold

Playson has bolstered its Hold and Win offering with Empire Gold, which includes a comeback for the popular Treasure Chest feature.

“Empire Gold: Hold and Win takes our Hold and Win portfolio back to the halcyon days of the Roman Empire, where players must rise to the challenge in order to be triumphant on the battlefield,” said Playson chief commercial officer Tamas Kusztos.

Nolimit City’s The Cage

Nolimit City is taking players to face the relentless reality of the ring in its latest slot release, The Cage.

“The raw energy and anticipation of the fight ring were a huge inspiration for this high-intensity and highly volatile slot game,” said Nolimit City head of product Per Lindheimer.

Play’n GO’s Rascal Riches

Play’n GO goes on a fur-ocious rampage in its latest animal-themed slot, Rascal Riches.

“Rascal Riches is our most daring heist yet,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

PopOK Gaming’s Wukong

PopOK Gaming has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Wukong.

Relax Gaming / Softgenius

Relax Gaming has continued the expansion of its operator network, signing a partnership with Softgenius.

“We’re delighted to supply Softgenius with our catalogue of innovative and engaging games as the operator sets its sights on further expansion,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Nadiya Attard.

Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass Amazon Xtreme

Pragmatic Play invites players on a fishing trip like no other in latest slot Big Bass Amazon Xtreme.

“Our Big Bass franchise has seen incredible success with players, so we’re excited to up the ante with the addition of Big Bass Amazon Xtreme to Pragmatic Play’s ever-expanding slot portfolio,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pragmatic Play / Interwetten

Pragmatic Play has also launched a bespoke Roulette table with Interwetten.

“Interwetten is a valued partner of Pragmatic Play, and I am delighted to see our relationship grow further with the launch of the new branded Roulette table,” said Cornides.

Evoplay’s Neon Capital

Evoplay takes players on a virtual Sin City trip in its latest slot release, Neon Capital.

“In Neon Capital, Evoplay wanted to capture the unlimited possibilities of a night in Las Vegas and the dazzle of the strip,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Amusnet Interactive’s Extra Crown

Amusnet Interactive is embracing the royalty of wins with its newest title, Extra Crown.

Soft2Bet / BeyondPlay

Soft2Bet has enhanced its casino platform through an integration with BeyondPlay.

“We look forward to elevating the quality of our offering with new and exciting content,” said Soft2Bet director of gaming and business development Daniel Mitton.

Yggdrasil & Bulletproof Games’ Diamond Symphony DoubleMax

Yggdrasil has teamed up with Bulletproof Games to deliver their latest musical-themed slot with Diamond Symphony DoubleMax.

“Our DoubleMax GEM has proven to be a firm favourite amongst players and we are delighted to have worked alongside the team at Bulletproof Games to deliver yet another thrilling slot release,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley.

Galaxsys / QTech Games

Galaxsys has agreed a deal to integrate its content onto QTech Games' platform.

“We are delighted to partner with QTech Games, the leading game distributor in Asia,” said Galaxsys senior vice president of sales and business Gil Soffer.

