GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Greentube, Light & Wonder and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of NetEnt, Greentube, Light & Wonder, Evoplay, Soft2Bet, Play’n GO, Wizard Games, Inspired Entertainment, Pragmatic Play, PopOK Gaming, Slotmill, Endorphina, Relax Gaming and Yggdrasil.

NetEnt’s Twin Spin XXXtreme

Evolution-owned NetEnt has expanded its Twin Spin series of games with the addition of its XXXtreme Spins feature.

“Honouring the decade-long legacy of this well-known game, the team has created a great slot that brings an XXXtreme twist to this expanding NetEnt franchise,” said Evolution chief business development officer Europe Nicholas Peters.

Greentube’s Diamond Link: Cops ‘n’ Robbers.

Greentube has launched the latest addition to its Cops ‘n’ Robbers franchise with the release of Diamond Link: Cops ‘n’ Robbers.

“Diamond Link: Cops ‘n’ Robbers takes the essence of a timeless classic and adds the Diamond Link treatment, to really maximise the excitement for players with a game that is jam-packed with riches,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer.

Light & Wonder / Betsson Group

Light & Wonder has forged a new deal with Betsson Group, opening a window of new opportunities for both parties.

“We view Betsson Group as an important operator that has shown commitment and trust to Light & Wonder over many years,” said Light & Wonder managing director of Europe Magdalena Podhorska-Okolow.

Evoplay’s Soccer Solo Striker

Evoplay has expanded its portfolio with the launch of a new instant game, Soccer Solo Striker.

“We are thrilled to present our latest instant game Soccer Solo Striker, which we are confident will be as big of a hit as our other Football Pack games,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Soft2Bet / SlotMatrix

Soft2Bet has expanded its casino offering through a new integration with EveryMatrix’s aggregation platform SlotMatrix.

“Working with Soft2Bet will enable us to expand our reach, ensuring more customers in important markets have access to the games we have to offer from both studios,” said EveryMatrix CEO of Games Razvan Haiduc.

Play’n GO’s Sparky & Shortz Hidden Joules

Play’n GO’s loveable robots are back in the sequel to the supplier’s popular Sparky & Shortz title.

“At Play’n GO, many of us are huge lovers of the sci-fi genre, and creating games set on distant planets or among the stars themselves is a real treat for our team,” said Play’n GO head of game Retention George Olekszy.

Wizard Games’ Unchain the Dragons

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games is venturing deep into the mountains in its newest slot, Unchain the Dragons.

“Our new release, Unchain the Dragons, follows the acclaimed Dragons of the North with an expansive grid, exciting new features, and plenty of potential to take home the treasure,” said Wizard Games managing director Benedict McDonagh.

Inspired Entertainment / bet365

Inspired Entertainment has signed a long-term contract extension for its Virtual Sports products with long-time partner bet365.

“We are extremely pleased to continue our long-term partnership with bet365, the world B2C leader in Virtual Sports, offering up more than 30 channels of Inspired content around the world,” said Brooks Pierce, president and CEO of Inspired.

Pragmatic Play’s Spellbinding Mystery

Pragmatic Play casts a spell on the reels to reveal hidden symbols in its latest title, Spellbinding Mystery.

“Mystery symbols have proven popular across Pragmatic Play’s Slot portfolio and Spellbinding Mystery capitalises on this mechanic to work its magic for players looking to conjure up big wins,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pragmatic Play’s Wisdom of Athena

Pragmatic Play has also released a new Ancient Greece-themed slot this week with the launch of Wisdom of Athena.

“We are continuing to immerse players in captivating Greek mythology at Pragmatic Play,” said Cornides.

PopOK Gaming’s FastMaster

PopOK Gaming has expanded its games portfolio with the launch of its latest slot, FastMaster.

Aspire Global / Stakelogic Live

NeoGames-owned Aspire Global has expanded its offering with new content from Stakelogic Live via an integration with Pariplay.

“Aspire Global powers some of the biggest online casino brands in core markets such as the UK, Sweden and Denmark,” said Richard Walker, head of live casino at Stakelogic Live.

Slotmill / Pariplay

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has taken its Ignite partner Slotmill live in the UK for the first time, with expansion into the US also on the horizon.

“We’re proud to be able to take Slotmill live in the UK, after a successful and swift partnership via Ignite,” said Pariplay chief commercial officer Enrico Bradamante.

Endorphina / Reevo

Endorphina has become the latest supplier to integrate its content with Reevo’s iGaming platform.

“We’re thrilled to have Endorphina on board, a studio we really admire for their professionalism, expertise and creativity,” said Reevo head of sales Petra Maria Poola.

Relax Gaming’s Shark Wash

Relax Gaming brings a snappy gameplay experience and big bonuses in its game of the quarter, Shark Wash.

“It’s always a special occasion when we debut a new game, but even more so when it boasts exciting new game features and mechanics; in this case: Countdown Wilds,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah.

Yggdrasil’s Starfire Fortunes TopHit

Yggdrasil has released Starfire Fortunes TopHit, a new slot that features the supplier’s 10th Game Engagement Mechanic (GEM).

“Our 10th GEM has been launched, and we couldn’t be happier,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley.

