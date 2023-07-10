This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Merkur opens first UK casino in Aberdeen

10th July 2023 8:49 am GMT
Gauselmann Group has opened its first Merkur branded casino in the United Kingdom in the Scottish city of Aberdeen.

The new Merkur Casino features four roulette tables, two blackjack tables, two electronic roulette products and a machine offering which comprises 20 of the latest B1 jackpot machines from the likes of Novomatic, IGT and Blueprint.

“When the opportunity arose to purchase a licence in Aberdeen it was a natural progression to move into the sector and launch our first UK casino,” said Irina Ruf, chief executive of Merkur Casino.

“The city has a thriving night-time economy and earlier this year retained its Purple Flag status which recognises the safety and vibrancy of the night-time economy. We hope to add to that vibrancy with best in breed gaming entertainment and promote the safety and wellbeing of visitors and residents alike.”

The opening marks Merkur’s first UK casino, adding to its 177 high street entertainment centres and three bingo clubs in the country.

