GI Games Round-up: Playson, Inspired, CreedRoomz and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Playson, BF Games, Evoplay, Pragmatic Play, Inspired Entertainment, Big Time Gaming, CreedRoomz, Yggdrasil, Nolimit City, Bragg Gaming, Playtech and Relax Gaming.

Playson’s Wolf Land: Hold and Win

Playson has launched Wolf Land: Hold and Win, the newest release from its Hold and Win series of slots.

“Our Hold and Win portfolio continues to thrill players and Wolf Land: Hold and Win is another excellent example of this classic library of slots,” said Playson chief commercial officer Tamas Kusztos.

Playson / Betnation

Playson has also this week reinforced its position in the Netherlands after securing a partnership with Dutch operator Betnation.

“We’re pleased to have agreed a deal with Betnation, a fast-growing and exciting operator which has won over many players across the Netherlands,” said Playson sales director Blanka Homor.

BF Games’ Stunning Crown

BF Games has released Stunning Crown, the twelfth title in its Stunning slots series of games.

“With Stunning Crown, we elevate the popular regal and jewel themes by offering highly detailed visuals and huge wins for unbeatable gameplay,” said BF Games product owner Piotr Saluda.

Evoplay’s Mary’s Mining Mania

Evoplay is sending players down the trenches in its latest crash game Mary’s Mining Mania.

“Crash games are widely popular in the market right now due to their ability to appeal to a variety of player preferences,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Pragmatic Play’s Rocket Blast Megaways

Pragmatic Play is inviting players to embark on a journey into outer space with Rocket Blast Megaways.

“We’re holding steady on our trajectory for a meteoric rise with Rocket Blast Megaways,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pragmatic Play’s Diamond Cascade

Pragmatic Play has also this week released a new jewel-themed slot, Diamond Cascade.

Inspired’s Gold Cash Free Spins Megaways, Golden Winner and Secret 7s

Inspired Entertainment has launched the first of its summer line-up of slots with the release of Gold Cash Free Spins Megaways, Golden Winner and Secret 7s.

“We’re excited about our latest lineup of iGaming launches,” said Inspired vice president of interactive Claire Osborne.

Big Time Gaming’s Max Megaways and Big Bad Bison

Big Time Gaming (BTG) has launched its Max Megaways and Big Bad Bison slots in the United States via Evolution’s network.

“American players finally get to experience best of BTG games like Max Megaways that have made such a big impact in jurisdictions across the world,” said BTG CEO Nik Robinson.

Pragmatic Play / Betsul

Pragmatic Play is continuing to strengthen its foothold in the Latin American market after going live with Brazilian operator Betsul.

“It’s exciting to see Pragmatic Play bringing its entire slots portfolio to Betsul, as well as giving players in Brazil the chance to experience and enjoy our Spaceman crash game,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations.

Pragmatic Play / Superbet Romania

Pragmatic Play has also rolled outs its Live Casino content in Romania after expanding its partnership with Superbet.

“We’ve seen incredible success with Superbet thus far and we’re delighted to be adding some of our best Live Casino content to the platform,” said Cornides.

CreedRoomz’s Teen Patti

CreedRoomz has expanded its live casino portfolio with the launch of Teen Patti.

Yggdrasil’s Nightmares VS GigaBlox

Yggdrasil has teamed up with ReelPlay to launch Hot Rise Games’ Nightmares VS GigaBlox.

“Horror-themed slots have a huge fan-following and Nightmares VS GigaBlox is a great addition to our YG Masters portfolio,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley.

Nolimit City

Nolimit City’s slots are now available to online casinos in Ontario through Evolution’s proprietary One Stop Shop (OSS) platform.

“We are delighted to announce that our Nolimit City games are now live in Ontario, Canada, via Evolution’s One Stop Shop platform, which offers quick, seamless integration,” said Evolution chief commercial officer North America Jeff Millar.

Bragg Gaming / FanDuel

Bragg Gaming has launched its content with FanDuel in Michigan and Connecticut.

“We are focused on increasing our North American presence by providing leading iGaming operators with our newest engaging games which we expect will help deliver consistent, long-term growth,” said Bragg Gaming CEO Yaniv Sherman.

Playtech Live’s Jumanji: The Bonus Level

Playtech has partnered Sony Pictures to launch its latest live casino game, Jumanji: The Bonus Level.

“We are incredibly proud to introduce Jumanji The Bonus Level, a revolutionary Live game that combines cutting-edge technology with the cinematic magic of the beloved movie,” said Playtech Live CEO Edo Haitin.

Relax Gaming’s Money Train 4

Relax Gaming teases its final instalment of the record-breaking series with Money Train 4, which is set for release on 20 September.

“The Money Train series has been one of our most successful ever, and has wowed its audience with each new sequel,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah.

