This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

Bragg Gaming agrees global supply deal with PokerStars

8th August 2023 5:27 pm GMT
Evolution

Bragg Gaming has signed a global content distribution agreement with Flutter Entertainment’s PokerStars brand.

Bragg will begin its European roll-out with the operator in the coming weeks with launches in the UK, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Sweden and the Czech Republic, followed by New Jersey, Michigan and Pennsylvania in the United States.

The agreement with PokerStars includes player-favorites from Bragg Studios, including Fairy Dust and Mystery Mine from Atomic Slot Lab and Sea of Plenty from Indigo Magic.

Additionally, Bragg will provide the operator with content from its Powered by Bragg portfolio, including Bluberi's Devil’s Lock title.

“We’re delighted to partner with PokerStars, one of the most well-known global tier-one operators and a key brand from Flutter, to deliver our content to their players on a worldwide basis,” said Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon. “Our high-performing games will deliver unique experiences for their players in the UK, Europe and North America and we are pleased to be in a position to benefit from their global reach.

“This agreement dovetails with our strategy to seek out and work with major strategic partners and we believe working with PokerStars and Flutter aligns perfectly with our growth ambitions. We look forward to launching our exclusive proprietary and third-party content with PokerStars in an increasing number of markets over the coming months.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) were trading at CAD$7.00 per share in Toronto earlier Tuesday.

Related Tags
Bragg Gaming Casino Flutter Entertainment iGaming PokerStars Slots
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Playson, Inspired, CreedRoomz and more

Bragg Gaming goes live with FanDuel in Michigan and Connecticut

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Yggdrasil, BF Games and more

Bragg Gaming agrees new global distribution deal with 888

GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Pragmatic Play, Evolution and more

Bragg Gaming goes live with latest Swiss operator

GI Games Round-up: Yggdrasil, Greentube, Play’n GO and more

Bragg Gaming goes live in Georgia with Flutter’s Adjarabet

Bragg Gaming chief commercial officer Chris Looney departs

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Evoplay, Play’n GO and more

Bragg Gaming continues Swiss expansion with Gamrfirst.ch

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

Bragg Gaming granted B2B supplier licence in Sweden

Bragg Gaming launches with WynnBet in New Jersey

Bragg Gaming nominates three new directors to Board

Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
galaxsys
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok