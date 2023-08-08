Bragg Gaming agrees global supply deal with PokerStars

Bragg Gaming has signed a global content distribution agreement with Flutter Entertainment’s PokerStars brand.

Bragg will begin its European roll-out with the operator in the coming weeks with launches in the UK, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Sweden and the Czech Republic, followed by New Jersey, Michigan and Pennsylvania in the United States.

The agreement with PokerStars includes player-favorites from Bragg Studios, including Fairy Dust and Mystery Mine from Atomic Slot Lab and Sea of Plenty from Indigo Magic.

Additionally, Bragg will provide the operator with content from its Powered by Bragg portfolio, including Bluberi's Devil’s Lock title.

“We’re delighted to partner with PokerStars, one of the most well-known global tier-one operators and a key brand from Flutter, to deliver our content to their players on a worldwide basis,” said Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon. “Our high-performing games will deliver unique experiences for their players in the UK, Europe and North America and we are pleased to be in a position to benefit from their global reach.

“This agreement dovetails with our strategy to seek out and work with major strategic partners and we believe working with PokerStars and Flutter aligns perfectly with our growth ambitions. We look forward to launching our exclusive proprietary and third-party content with PokerStars in an increasing number of markets over the coming months.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) were trading at CAD$7.00 per share in Toronto earlier Tuesday.