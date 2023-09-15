GI Games Round-up: Betsoft, PopOK Gaming, Playson and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Betsoft Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, PopOK Gaming, Playson, Evoplay, Yggdrasil, Pariplay, Relax Gaming, Bragg Gaming, Gamomat and Inspired.

Betsoft Gaming’s 72 Fortunes

Betsoft Gaming’s latest slot release transports players into an Oriental myth for a legendary bonus bonanza in 72 Fortunes.

“72 Fortunes offers a great interplay of frequent payouts plus bonuses which can significantly impact the big win potential,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Fernando Van Velzen.

Pragmatic Play’s John Hunter and the Book of Tut Megaways

Pragmatic Play is taking players on another adventure with the latest saga in one of its top-performing slots franchises in John Hunter and the Book of Tut Megaways.

“The release of our ninth title in the John Hunter franchise closely follows the milestone launch of our 10th Big Bass game, a true testament to the popularity of these hit slots, underpinned by our drive to continue delivering player favourite experiences time and time again,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Play’n GO’s Temple of Prosperity

Play’n GO welcomes players to the home of the God of Wealth in its latest slot release Temple of Prosperity.

“We are incredibly excited to add another title to our library of Chinese-inspired games,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

PopOK Gaming’s Magic Time

PopOK Gaming has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Magic Time.

Playson’s 777 Sizzling Wins

Playson has released a classic pub fruit machine-themed slot, 777 Sizzling Wins.

“Our existing fruit portfolio is hugely popular with our players and in 777 Sizzling Wins, we decided to take things back to basics while injecting the reels with a fresh look,” said Playson product owner Natalia Shkarbanova.

Playson / Pasino

Playson has strengthened its reach in Switzerland in partnership with Casino Du Lac Meyrin’s iGaming brand Pasino.ch.

“To now be live with seven of the top 10 operators within Switzerland is testament to how Playson’s content resonates with local players and sparks engagement,” said Playson sales director Blanka Homor.

Playson / The Ear Platform

Playson has also entered into a deal to integrate its content with The Ear Platform.

“The Ear Platform’s API Aggregator is high performing and rapidly expanding, and we are happy to collaborate with such a flexible company with increasingly broad growth prospects,” said Playson chief operating officer Vsevolod Lapin.

Evoplay’s Thunder Mega Sevens

Evoplay lights up the sky in its latest slot release, Thunder Mega Sevens.

“Thunder Mega Sevens is an electrifying player experience, letting players set off on a riveting voyage in search of activating the thrilling Wheel of Thunder round,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Pragmatic Play / Ondiss

Pragmatic Play continues to expand its presence in Argentina after its slots, live casino and virtual sports products went live with Ondiss.

“Ondiss is another incredible company that Pragmatic Play is proud to be associated with in Argentina,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations.

Yggdrasil & ReelPlay’s Hercules 10K WAYS

Yggdrasil and YG Masters partner ReelPlay have rolled out their latest collaboration, Hercules 10K WAYS.

“The Labours of Hercules are among the most famous mythological tales ever told and we’re delighted to bring them to life in ReelPlay’s latest launch,” said Yggdrasil chief gaming officer Mark McGinley.

Pariplay / GoldenRace

NeoGames-owned Pariplay is expanding its aggregation platform through a new integration with GoldenRace.

“Together with GoldenRace we are redefining the gaming landscape and creating a new gaming experience for North American players,” said Pariplay vice president of North America Shivan Patel.

Relax Gaming’s Dead Man’s Trail Dream Drop

Relax Gaming is inviting players to take to the seas in its latest jackpot extravaganza Dead Man’s Trail Dream Drop.

“Dead Man’s Trail is one of the most played Relax games, to be able to boost this legendary title with the addition of the Dream Drop Jackpot is fantastic,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Shelley Hannah.

Bragg Gaming’s Lady Luck Casino Egyptian Magic

Bragg Gaming has launched its exclusive slot, Lady Luck Casino Egyptian Magic, with Caesars Palace online casino in Michigan and New Jersey.

“We are thrilled to release the exclusive Lady Luck Casino Egyptian Magic with our valued partners at Caesars Digital, underpinning our commitment to bringing the highest quality content to our customers in the US,” said Bragg Gaming chief operating officer for the Americas Kunal Mishra.

Play’n GO / BetMGM

Play’n GO’s slot titles are available to play in the US state of West Virginia for the first time after going live with BetMGM.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer our game catalogue to players in West Virginia, and we’re confident that players there will love engaging with our content,” said Play’n GO commercial director North America Magnus Natt och Dag.

Gamomat’s Deluxe Series

Gamomat is celebrating its 15th anniversary with the launch of its Deluxe Series of slot titles via Bragg Gaming’s platform.

“Honouring our anniversary isn’t just about reflecting on key moments from our past; it’s our opportunity to reimagine timeless classics,” said GAMOMAT Development founder and managing director Dietmar Hermjohannes.

Inspired / FanDuel

Inspired is expanding its partnership with FanDuel to deliver iGaming content across four major North American jurisdictions, including Ontario, Pennsylvania, Michigan and most recently, New Jersey.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with FanDuel,” said Inspired vice president of interactive Claire Osborne.

