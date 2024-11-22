GI Games Round-up featuring Galaxsys, Champion, Indigo Magic and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features Galaxsys, Pragmatic Play, Champion, Peter & Sons, Play’n GO, Nolimit City, Relax Gaming and Indigo Magic.

Pragmatic Play’s Might of Freya Megaways

Pragmatic Play has expanded its portfolio of mythology-themed slots with the launch of Might of Freya Megaways.

“Might of Freya Megaways introduces a new heroine to Pragmatic Play’s slots portfolio, bringing with her sticky wilds, redrops, and wins of up to 8,000x,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Relax Gaming’s Winter Champions

Relax Gaming is taking players on a snowy adventure with the launch of winter sports-themed slot Winter Champions.

“We are excited to introduce Winter Champions, a slot that truly captures the excitement and competitive spirit of winter sports,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Shelley Hannah.

Champion’s Cassiopeia 2

Champion has launched Cassiopeia 2, the long-awaited sequel to its popular Ancient Egypt-themed slot.

“We’re excited to continue the legacy of Cassiopeia with this new release,” said Anton Chumel, CEO of Champion.

Peter & Sons / Octavian Lab

Peter & Sons has ramped up its presence in the Italian market through a new deal with Octavian Lab.

“Our games have already proved popular in Italy, so to move forward with a really big player like Octavian Lab was the next logical step,” said Peter & Sons founder and commercial director Yann Bautista.

Play’n GO’s Wildest Gambit

Play’n GO is uniting the legendary Wilde family in its latest slot release, Wildest Gambit.

“Wildest Gambit is a standout title in our Wilde saga,” said Play’n GO games ambassador Magnus Wallentin.

Nolimit City’s Munchies

Evolution-owned Nolimit City has launched a new Linked Wins mechanic with the release of Munchies.

“Fluffers is a deceptively cute little monster with one thing on his mind: MUNCH,” said Nolimit City head of product Per Lindheimer.

Galaxsys’ Slap Shot

Galaxsys has expanded its portfolio of turbo games with the launch of Slap Shot.

Indigo Magic’s Carts of Cash Xmas

Bragg Gaming-owned Indigo Magic has released a new Christmas-themed slot game, Carts of Cash Xmas.

Play’n GO’s Boat Bonanza Christmas

Play’n GO is inviting players to don their Santa hat and take to the icy seas in Boat Bonanza Christmas.

“We wanted to bring some holiday cheer to our beloved Boat Bonanza series, and Boat Bonanza Christmas does exactly that,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass Xmas Xtreme

Pragmatic Play is also getting ready for the festive season with the launch of Big Bass Xmas Xtreme, the latest addition to its popular Big Bass series.

“Big Bass Xmas Xtreme gives Pragmatic Play’s popular game series a seasonal twist with up to eight bonus game levels and a 10,000x max win,” said Cornides.

Peter & Sons’ Muddy Waters

Peter & Sons has released a new fishing-themed slot, Muddy Waters.

“Kudos to our brilliant artists for creating a gloriously quirky game,” said Bautista.

