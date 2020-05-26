Jetbull goes live with Fast Track CRM solution

Malta-based iGaming software provider Fast Track has rolled out its customer relationship management (CRM) solution to AMGO iGaming’s Jetbull brand.

Fast Track will provide EveryMatrix-powered Jetbull with its real-time player engagement platform, allowing the brand to centralise all aspects of player communication and rewards.

“The partnership with Fast Track is a natural step for us in achieving operational excellence,” said AMGO chief operating officer Kristian Bækgaard. “The platform will streamline our entire player engagement strategy and we are looking forward to being able to implement true automation.”

Fast Track co-founder and CEO Simon Lidzén commented: “We are very happy to be working with AMGO and EveryMatrix. Going live with FT CRM on Jetbull is a significant milestone for all of us as we work towards creating more exceptional experiences for players and achieving greater efficiency in operational teams.”

AMGO acquired Jetbull from EveryMatrix last year, adding to its portfolio of brands which includes Fantasino, Happy Bingo, Mywin24, Paradisewin, Grandwild and VIPstakes.