IBIA signs cooperation deal with Dutch iGaming association SSV

The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dutch online gaming trade association Stichting Speel Verantwoord (SSV).

The MoU will see the two bodies work on projects aimed at promoting and establishing a viable regulated betting market in the Netherlands, where new iGaming regulations is due to come into force next year.

“There are a significant number of companies that are members of both associations and there is clear benefit for our two bodies from working closely in the lead up to the introduction of the remote gambling law,” said SSV managing director Peter-Paul de Goeij.

“Whilst both associations welcome the opening of the market, the law places a number of restrictions on certain betting products on integrity grounds, which both the SSV and IBIA have questioned; there is a general concern about the impact on consumer channelisation and market viability.”

Current members of the SSV include leading operators including Flutter Entertainment, bet365, Betsson, Kindred Group, Dazzletag, GVC, and Evolution Gaming.

“The Netherlands law presents a number of opportunities and challenges for operators concerning the availability of betting and related integrity issues,” said IBIA chief executive Khalid Ali. “We will be seeking to work closely with the SSV to establish a working relationship with policymakers and other stakeholders to discuss those issues in more detail and to ensure that the market opening is successful.

“This includes supporting the licensing requirement for all sports betting operators to be a member of an integrity monitoring body, and where the Dutch law specifically mentions IBIA as a best practice model.”