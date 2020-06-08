Red Tiger goes live with 888casino in Spain

NetEnt-owned games developer Red Tiger has rolled out its online slot portfolio with operator 888casino in Spain.

Red Tiger titles are now live with the operator’s 888casino.es site, including Mystery Reels, Dragon's Fire MegaWays and Pirates’ Plenty – Battle for Gold, with more games set to be rolled out in the future.

The agreement will also see 888casino’s Spanish customers gain access to Red Tiger’s popular Daily Jackpots. It follows the launch of Red Tiger’s games with 888.com in April 2019.

“We’re thrilled to launch with 888casino.es, a hugely popular online casino with an impressive track-record and extensive player reach,” said Red Tiger commercial director Chris Looney. “Spain is a dynamic territory with exciting commercial prospects, and this move continues our ambition of being the leading supplier in every regulated market.”

888 senior vice president and head of B2C Guy Cohen added: “We are focused on offering our customers a wide portfolio of games to ensure we are giving the best and most entertaining experience.

“We are delighted to have Red Tiger games on our platform and are excited to offer our Spanish customers their titles.

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading up 0.91 per cent at 161.05 pence per share in London earlier Monday.