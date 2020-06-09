Fast Track to deploy CRM solution for 32Red

Kindred Group’s 32Red brand has become the latest online casino to sign up for Fast Track’s enhanced customer relationship management (CRM) solution.

The operator explained that it has invested heavily in advanced internal tools and needed a CRM platform with capabilities that would compliment its own systems, with Fast Track’s real-time player engagement platform enabling 32Red to centralise all aspects of player communications and rewards.

“We have had many in-depth discussions with the Fast Track team and have been impressed by their attention to detail and the flexibility the FT CRM platform offers,” said Kindred Group head of UK customer marketing Mike Kirwan. “We are confident that our team will be able to further enhance our player engagement using the platform’s extensive features.”

Fast Track co-founder and CEO Simon Lidzén commented: “We are looking forward to working with 32Red. They have a fantastic reputation for innovation, along with the wider Kindred Group, and we expect that they will use the flexibility we offer to their advantage with some unique custom integrations.”

Shares in Kindred Group plc (STO:KIND) were trading down 2.27 per cent at SEK55.08 per share in Stockholm earlier Tuesday.