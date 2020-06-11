This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Playtech
BigTimeGaming

Skywind Group continues Italian expansion with E-Play24 deal

11th June 2020 10:52 am GMT
Skywind Group
NetEnt

Casino games supplier Skywind Group has expanded its presence in Italy through a new deal with licensed operator E-Play24.

The partnership will see Skywind’s portfolio of more than 290 games deployed on the Vegas tab of E-Play24, including a selection of branded games based on iconic film and TV series such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Rambo and The Magnificent Seven.

“Partnering with Skywind Group is a step forward for E-Play24,” said E-Play24 CEO Antonio Tressanti. “There are few suppliers that can boast significatively our casino offerings in terms of volume and quality content, and Skywind is one of those. I’m very glad about this agreement, that E-Play 24 will surely honor in the best manner.”

Skywind Group managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz added: “We’re very happy to have our games available with E-Play24. Both companies have made their mark with the premium iGaming products. I am positive that our partnership will be fruitful.”

Skywind already provides content to operators in Italy such as Snaitech, PokerStars, 888casino and GVC.

Related Tags
Casino E-play24 Games Italy Skywind Group
Related Articles

Skywind Group agrees Betclic supply deal

Skywind Group enters Greece with Novibet deal

Skywind Group agrees content deal with Aspire Global

Skywind Group enters Belgian iGaming market

Skywind Group launches latest slot Respin King

GI Games Integrations: Skywind Group, Red Tiger, Authentic Gaming and more

Skywind Group to roll out slot portfolio with White Hat Gaming

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Inspired, Relax Gaming and Skywind

Skywind Group signs new content supply deal with BetConstruct

Skywind Group signs new supply deal with Alea

GI Games Integrations: Skywind Group, Relax Gaming, Greentube and more

GI Games Round-up: Skywind Group, R. Franco Digital and more

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 winners 2020

The Gaming Intelligence HOT 50 of 2020

Gaming Intelligence Awards 2020

Pragmatic Play
Oryx Gaming
Greentube
Skywind Group
Digitain
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming