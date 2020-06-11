Skywind Group continues Italian expansion with E-Play24 deal

Casino games supplier Skywind Group has expanded its presence in Italy through a new deal with licensed operator E-Play24.

The partnership will see Skywind’s portfolio of more than 290 games deployed on the Vegas tab of E-Play24, including a selection of branded games based on iconic film and TV series such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Rambo and The Magnificent Seven.

“Partnering with Skywind Group is a step forward for E-Play24,” said E-Play24 CEO Antonio Tressanti. “There are few suppliers that can boast significatively our casino offerings in terms of volume and quality content, and Skywind is one of those. I’m very glad about this agreement, that E-Play 24 will surely honor in the best manner.”

Skywind Group managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz added: “We’re very happy to have our games available with E-Play24. Both companies have made their mark with the premium iGaming products. I am positive that our partnership will be fruitful.”

Skywind already provides content to operators in Italy such as Snaitech, PokerStars, 888casino and GVC.