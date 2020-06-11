This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
EveryMatrix adds Fast Track player engagement tools to GamMatrix platform

11th June 2020 1:19 pm GMT
Fast Track
NetEnt

Malta-based iGaming software provider Fast Track has integrated its customer relationship management (CRM) solution with EveryMatrix’s GamMatrix gaming management platform.

The integration of Fast Track’s real-time player engagement platform enables EveryMatrix’s network of operators to centralise all aspects of player communication and rewards, and to create personalized experiences for players.

“We are pleased to work with Fast Track, the industry’s up-and-coming player engagement platform,” said EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes. “Fast Track has developed an agile and highly efficient platform which can be successfully used by any ambitious operator out there.

“The integration was done via our DataHub product which offers real-time push notifications of all transactions and player updates across all the EveryMatrix products. I am a strong believer in real-time marketing which can make or break any campaign on both sports and casino.”

Fast Track co-founder and CEO Simon Lidzén commented: “We are very happy to be working with EveryMatrix and to be able to offer the Fast Track platform to their network of operators.

“We believe our platform will add a lot of value alongside EveryMatrix’s suite of products and are looking forward to seeing how operators will use the combined power of our technology.”

