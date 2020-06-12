GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil and more

This week's featured new games releases include titles from the likes of Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, Lightning Box, Play’n GO, Nolimit City, Realistic Games, iSoftBet, and Evoplay Entertainment.

Playtech - Age of the Gods Glorious Griffin

Playtech’s Origins studio has further expanded its Age of the Gods series with the release of Age of the Gods Glorious Griffin.

The 4,096 ways six-reel slot harnesses the Ways Plus feature to create bigger wins by expanding symbols in all adjacent directions, with the new title also offering players the chance to level up their wins with the new Playtech Power Play feature.

“In Age of the Gods Glorious Griffin we, at Origins studio, took a proven game math model, rebalanced it, and bolstered it with a Gold theme,” said Raz Ozed, game producer at Origins. “With its 4096 Ways and Age of the Gods Jackpot Suite, this game has joined other Origins games such as Buffalo Blitz and Epic Ape – an elite group of extremely popular games which are player favourites with clear Chase and Win potential.

“Age of the Gods Glorious Griffin takes this group to another level by increasing the excitement with the Ways Plus Feature – which allows symbols to expand in all directions. Origins takes pride in delivering games that not only succeed but also have a long lifespan and a constantly growing fan base. Glorious Griffin represents this with its superior game mechanics and state of the art golden graphical design.”

Pragmatic Play - Starz Megaways

Pragmatic Play has released Starz Megaways, the supplier's second Megaways title under license from Big Time Gaming.

The 7x6 Megaways grid appears filled with constellations, jewels and planets, all of which can lead to big wins. A 16-pointed star acts as a Wild, while a blazing sun Scatter symbol is the key to unlocking the bonus feature, with three or more triggering free spins.

During the bonus round, all Wild symbols expand vertically to fill the whole reel while remaining sticky throughout the free spins, where players can win up to 10,000x their stake.

“We are delighted to launch our latest addition to our portfolio, Starz Megaways,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield. “With a thrilling setting, detailed gameplay and massive win potential, it is set to take players out of this world.

“Our partnership with Big Time Gaming has already born fruit with the launch of Great Rhino Megaways and we are delighted to continue the success with this new game.”

Yggdrasil - Lightning Joker

Yggdrasil has expanded its Joker series of games with the release of Lightning Joker.

The classic 3x3 slot has five paylines and debuts a new Turbo mode, part of Yggdrasil’s iSense client framework.

“Lightning Joker is an electrifying and innovative addition to our slot portfolio, while also continuing our exciting and hugely successful Joker series of games,” said Yggdrasil senior product strategist Jonas Strandman. “The simple and elegant yet fast gameplay, teamed with plenty of features, means players are in for a thrilling time as wins crash down and light up the reels.”

Play’n GO

Play’n GO has released three new games to market this week.

As part of its strategy to expand beyond slots, the first two releases are bingo games based on popular titles from the supplier's catalogue, Rainforest Magic Bingo and Sweet Alchemy Bingo.

The third title is a sports slot based on rally racing, Rally 4 Riches, a 5-reel slot that features real-time racing animation sequences.

“Rally 4 Riches has a great bonus feature for players to enjoy, and we’re thrilled to bring it to our audiences," said Play'n GO CEO Johan Törnqvist. "They can experience the high energy excitement of a rally race in an innovative, entertaining slot, that will keep them captivated way beyond the finish line."

Lightning Box - Toro Rockets

Lightning Box has launched its latest slot game Toro Rockets with Aspire Global for limited period of exclusivity, ahead of its release on Microgaming’s Quickfire platform later this month.

Celebrating the Mexican festival the day of the dead, the game features symbols marking the famous holiday, including a Mariachi band and a neon bull which acts as a wild.

“Players are in for a real Mexican treat in our new title Toro Rockets, celebrating the nation’s iconic holiday,” said Lightning Box CEO and co-founder Peter Causley. “The latest addition to our portfolio is set to make a real bang in the online casino space, with firework celebrations a certainty with prize multipliers of up to 25x the original stake available in the bonus round.”

Nolimit City - Bonus Bunnies

Nolimit City has announced the release of Bonus Bunnies, a new 4x4, 30 win line slot.

“Bonus Bunnies has been so much fun to create as it’s a classic entertainment slot with a softer math model and a very exciting Carrot Link Bonus,” said Nolimit City product owner Per Lindheimer. “But this doesn’t mean that we have spared you on all big wins.

“We want to show off our versatility and bring something new into our games portfolio and present you with something that really kicks off the summer happiness.”

Realistic Games - Bank of the Nile

Realistic Games has released a new Ancient Egypt-themed slot, Bank of the Nile.

The 5-reel, 20-fixed pay line game is now available exclusively from Microgaming, ahead of its wider rollout in July. The game features Flaming Wilds, randomly activated in the base game, as well as a pick-me style Tomb Bonus Round that maximises winning potential.

“Bank of the Nile offers an engaging bonus round for the players and we are thrilled to further boost our exclusivity deal with Microgaming by offering its customers first access to this Egyptian-themed title before the network launch,” said Realistic Games commercial director Robert Lee.

“The game’s bonus round is designed to ramp up the excitement factor and provide players with a twist on a classic theme that has proven appeal among varied audiences.”

iSoftBet - Night Queen

iSoftBet has expanded its portfolio of slots with the release of gothic-themed Night Queen.

“Night Queen combines tried and tested land-based gameplay with a ghoulish, haunting theme inspired by classic novels of the era,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

“Loaded with both stacked and mystery symbols, alongside our unique Switching Stacks mechanic and colossal multipliers, our new slot’s compelling gameplay will keep players entranced as they enter the domain of the mysterious Night Queen.”

Evoplay Entertainment - Midnight Show

Evoplay Entertainment has unveiled its latest slot in the form of circus-themed Midnight Show.

“Players are invited to take their seats and enjoy a spellbinding performance with our latest slot, Midnight Show,” said Evoplay Entertainment CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

“The game marks our latest addition to an ever-growing catalogue of stellar releases which, thanks to a series of commercial partnerships with leading operators, continues to be enjoyed by an expanding army of global fans.”