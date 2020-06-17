Playtech launches Quantum Roulette in Italy with Snaitech

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has rolled out its Quantum Roulette live roulette game in Italian with Snaitech.

Launching exclusively with the Playtech-owned operator, Quantum Roulette is hosted by native-speaking dealers and revolves around single zero roulette rules and features multipliers on certain ‘straight up’ positions in every game round.

It also includes Quantum Boost and Quantum Leap special features that randomly increase multipliers and win potential.

Snaitech has also enhanced its live blackjack offering with the addition of Playtech’s recently launched All Bets Blackjack game.

“Quantum Roulette has been one of our most popular new games of the last year, and we’re delighted to be exclusively bringing it in Italian and operated by native-speaking dealers,” said Playtech Live Casino CEO Edo Haitin.

“Quantum Roulette and All Bets Blackjack are fantastic examples of the experience-led, innovative gameplay at the heart of our strategy and, having proved highly successful in other markets, we’re confident Italian players will love to play the popular game in their own language.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading down 2.06 per cent at 304.60 pence per share in London earlier Wednesday morning.