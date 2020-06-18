This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

R. Franco and BetConstruct join forces for international expansion

18th June 2020 9:50 am GMT
Spanish gaming supplier R. Franco Digital has entered into a strategic partnership with iGaming technology provider BetConstruct to expand their global operations.

The mutually beneficial agreement will see R. Franco gain access to BetConstruct’s network of operator partners, while BetConstruct will add the Spanish supplier’s portfolio of over 30 titles to its casino platform.

“Our goal as Spain’s most established gaming company is to seek first-rate strategic partners and allies in which we can share technology, products and knowledge, bespoke to each of their needs,” said R. Franco Digital commercial director Mario Benito.

“We’re delighted to be working alongside one of the industry’s leading technology suppliers and see it as testament to the quality of the games, products and services that our company offers. We look forward to a long and productive relationship together.”

BetConstruct head of regional business development Aris Gabrielyan said: “We are very happy to be partnering with R. Franco Digital, a benchmark for leadership in the Spanish market and a force to be reckoned with on the international stage.

“We see its innovative and powerful product portfolio as a great complement to our offering, and we have no doubt that it will work impressively across our network of operators.”

