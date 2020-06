Facebook has removed 36 pages belonging to online gaming operators who are accused of targeting Norwegian consumers without a local license.

The company removed the pages after being notified by Norwegian gambling regulator Lotteritilsynet that the pages promoted unlicensed gambling, in breach of Norwegian law and Facebook’s own regulations, which require advertisers to hold an appropriate license.

The posts were used to promote websites belonging to Coolbet, ComeOn, Guts, Norgesautomaten, Vera&John and Pokio.

“This marketing violates the Norwegian [...]