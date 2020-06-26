GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Nolimit City and more

This week's Gaming Intelligence games round-up features new titles from the likes of Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, Blueprint Gaming, Play’n GO, Stakelogic, and more.

PLAYTECH - KINGDOMS RISE: LEGEND OF ELVENSTONE

Playtech’s Rarestone Gaming studio has released its latest slot, Kingdoms Rise: Legend of Elvenstone.

The 3x5 reel, 10 line adventure slot is the latest release in Playtech’s Kingdoms Rise series and offers a unique Re-spin Feature and dropping Wilds with three character power-ups.

“We’re very excited to launch Rarestone’s first contribution to the hugely popular Kingdoms Rise series,” said James Stewart, head of game development for Rarestone. “Legend of Elvenstone offers players a rich array of innovative features, including falling Wilds, and the chance of epic wins in the Hold and Respin bonus round.

“Of course, players can also choose to redeem their game tokens from any Kingdoms Rise game in the in-game shop, offering a great way to boost their win potential and customise their game experience. We’re confident Legend of Elvenstone will prove a hit with Kingdoms Rise fans and newcomers to the series alike.”

PRAGMATIC PLAY - PYRAMID KING

Pragmatic Play is taking players into the deserts of Ancient Egypt with Pyramid King.

The 25-payline slot features several high paying symbols, including an Ankh, Ring, Cobra and Anubis mask, all of which can lead to big wins, with the Pharaoh Mask acts as a Wild. If three ancient scroll Bonus symbols land on the reels, the Free Spins mode is unlocked where a random symbol is selected to expand throughout the duration of the Bonus Round.

The Camel acts as a Money symbol, with six or more activating three Respins. They also remain sticky, ranking up more Respins for every new Money symbol that lands. At the end of the round all the Money symbols payout massive amounts and, if every single icon is a Camel, players trigger the “Grand Jackpot”.

“Pyramid King takes a fun, recognisable theme and adds a Pragmatic Play twist with both Respin and Free Spin features,” said Pragmatic Play chief commercial officer Melissa Summerfield. “Its action-packed gameplay and mini-jackpots offer players an exciting quest to take the riches of the fearsome King back home with them after a successful adventure.”

YGGDRASIL - LUCKY NEKO GIGABLOX

Yggdrasil has launched its latest Japanese-themed slot Lucky Neko Gigablox, which introduces the supplier’s new Gigablox mechanic.

“Every spin of Lucky Neko Gigablox is a joy to play,” said Yggdrasil senior product strategist Jonas Strandman. “With the Gigablox reels the next big win is just around the corner and the free spins offer some serious win potential from time to time.

“We continue to drive innovation throughout the industry and can’t wait to see how the Gigablox mechanic is received by our fans across the globe.”

BLUEPRINT GAMING - WISH UPON A JACKPOT MEGAWAYS

Blueprint Gaming has upgraded its popular Wish Upon a Jackpot slot with the addition of several new features and the Megaways mechanic for the first time.

“Players’ wishes have been granted as we’ve breathed new life into this fairytale slot with the inclusion of the Megaways mechanic plus several other new features,” said Blueprint Gaming director of marketing and relationships Jo Purvis.

“While fans of the classic release are sure to love the return of the fairy godmother, there’s now a spellbinding 117,649 ways to win that will make this appealing to even more players.”

PLAY'N GO - CAT WILDE AND THE DOOM OF DEAD

Play’n GO's latest release is the Egyptian themed 5-reel slot Cat Wilde and the Doom of Dead, featuring the daughter of the popular Rich Wilde character.

“Everybody loves the Rich Wilde titles, but we believed it was time to bring in a new face for a new generation of slot players,” said Play’n GO chief product officer Martin Zettergren. “That's not to say you won't ever see another Rich Wilde title, but we are continually creating new and exciting characters for our games, we don't rely on rehashing the same ground. We felt the time was right to bring another dimension into the world of Wilde.”

STAKELOGIC - DRAGONS AND MAGIC

Stakelogic is taking players to a mysterious land of fire, ice and poisonous dragons in its latest 5x3 slot, Dragons and Magic.

“With Dragons and Magic we have taken a popular slot theme and given it the Stakelogic touch to create a truly thrilling game,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “This has been achieved by adding plenty of features that deliver big win potential while keeping players on their edge of their seat with every spin.

“Dragons and Magic has been a real team effort, from the design to the math and mechanics, and showcases our talents and skills as a market-leading slot developer."

NOLIMIT CITY - GOLDEN GENIE & THE WALKING WILDS

Nolimit City has launched its new Arabian-themed slot Golden Genie & The Walking Wilds, which has initially gone live with William Hill brands including Mr Green, Redbet and 11.lv.

“Working closely with the team at William Hill is an absolute delight,” said Nolimit City commercial director Malcolm Mizzi. “No one is as enthusiastic and passionate about great slot games as the people behind this incredible company. We’re exhilarated to be showcasing such a feature rich and engaging title on all their brands worldwide.”

NOLIMIT CITY - MILKY WAYS

Nolimit City has also this week rolled out its new space-themed 5x3 slot Milky Ways.

“Milky Ways combines classic gems with contemporary features that deliver a straightforward gameplay that makes the lucky ones scream so loud from excitement that it can be heard down to Earth,” said Nolimit City product owner Per Lindheimer.

ISOFTBET - GOLD DIGGER

iSoftBet’s latest release is Gold Digger, a 3x5 slot featuring lucky prospector Gold Diggin’ Gus as he explores a magical mine.

“Gold Digger is one of the most eagerly anticipated additions to the iSoftBet slot portfolio so far this year,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton. “With Gold Diggin’ Gus on hand to help players in their search for riches, he will be a welcome sight whenever he springs into action.

“We continue to add exciting and unique content to our portfolio, and Gold Digger is no different. With a treasure trove of exciting features, we can’t wait to see how it is received by our fans.”

BOOONGO - AZTEC SUN

Booongo has launched its new Aztec-themed 3x5, 25 payline slot Aztec Sun.

“Aztec Sun is an exciting adventure slot and a welcome addition to our Hold and Win portfolio of games,” said Booongo head of account management and business development Yuriy Muratov. “Our latest game is packed full of features that gives players a greater chance of winning from a single spin, plus the three in-game jackpots are sure to drive interest even further.”

PLAYSON - SEVENS & FRUITS: 6 REELS

Playson has rolled out the latest addition to its Timeless Fruit Slots series with the launch of Sevens & Fruits: 6 Reels.

“Sevens & Fruits proved to be very popular with Playson fans all around the world when it was first launched, so we decided to ramp up the gameplay with the addition of another reel,” said Playson head of product Vsevolod Lapin.

“This simplistic yet visually stunning slot is sure to resonate with a wide audience. With even more ways to secure big wins, Sevens & Fruits: 6 Reels is set to become another stellar addition to the Playson Timeless Fruit Slots range.”

REALISTIC GAMES - BAR-X PULL TAB

Realistic Games has launched Bar-X Pull Tab, a new instant win title based on the iconic land-based game developed by Electrocoin.

“We’re massive fans of the Bar-X brand and are proud to reinvent Electrocoin’s well-loved game for new online audiences, engaging players who prefer a quick and easy gameplay with an added twist,” said Realistic Games commercial director Robert Lee. “By incorporating mechanics inspired by slots, our instant win games have proven to boost cross-sell opportunity for our partners and Bar-X Pull Tab promises to be no different with a brilliant feature set.”

Electrocoin president Gabino Stergides commented: “We are very excited to see the Bar-X brand in the new form of the Pull Tab, exclusive to Realistic Games. We are very much looking forward to building our relationship with a number of other titles in the coming months.”

RED RAKE GAMING - SUPER 15 STARS

Red Rake Gaming has added to its Super series of slot titles with the release of Super 15 Stars.

The game is 5x3 slot that includes a Stars Fusion Minigame, launched by filling up the progress bar on the side of the screen. It adds to the supplier’s existing Super 5, Super 7, Super 10 and Super 12 Stars games.