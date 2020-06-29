Bidluck receives licence approval in Portugal

Portuguese gambling regulator Serviços de Regulação e Inspeção de Jogos (SRIJ) has issued its latest online operator licence to Bidluck.

The operator has been approved to launch online casino games in the country via Bidluck.pt.

Bidluck becomes the fourteenth operator to be licensed by the Portuguese gambling regulator, alongside the likes of Betclic, 888, Luckia, Estoril Sol, PokerStars, Nossa Aposta, and most recently Betway.