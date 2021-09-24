SharpLink partners NBC Sports for Ryder Cup fantasy sports game

Minnesota-based SharpLink Gaming has teamed up with NBC Sports to launch a new free-to-play fantasy sports game for the upcoming Ryder Cup.

The Ryder Cup Fantasy game will be available on RyderCup.com and the official Ryder Cup mobile app, with players challenged to choose six golfers from either the US or European teams and earn points the same way the professional golfers will earn points in the Ryder Cup matches.

“We have been impressed with SharpLink’s creative, digital gamification expertise relating to sports and fantasy game development,” said NBC Sports Group vice president of digital strategy and partnerships Michael Lowe. “This new casual gaming experience, designed and developed by SharpLink in collaboration with the digital teams at NBC Sports, PGA of America and European Tour is expected to elevate and enhance fan engagement around our coverage of this world class sporting event.

“While our core fans will continue to enjoy our televised coverage of the golf competition, the ability to gamify the tournament introduces an entirely new and entertaining dimension to the Ryder Cup experience – particularly for our growing audience of casual fans.”

SharpLink CEO Rob Phythian said that the Ryder Cup has become one of the world’s most popular and celebrated sporting events, reaching over a half billion households around the globe through televised and digital media coverage.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with NBC Sports and Ryder Cup to engage golf fans through our fun, immersive and interactive gaming experience tied directly to real-time match play in the Ryder Cup tournament,” said Phythian. “Fans can play individually against all Ryder Cup fans in the game, or challenge others in friendly, direct competition through creation of private groups.

“In either case, the free-to-play game enables NBC Sports to engage with passionate golf fans throughout the event, giving these fans a reason to keep coming back to the NBC Sports and Ryder Cup digital platforms as the tournament progresses.”

Established in 1927, the Ryder Cup takes place every two years and pits 24 of the world’s best golfers comprising Team USA and Team Europe in a head-to-head match play competition. This year’s three-day event tees off on Friday at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.