Vermont Lottery extends Intralot partnership

21st July 2020 7:13 am GMT
Intralot
Scientific Games Lottery

Athens-listed gaming and lottery supplier Intralot has signed a contract extension to continue supplying its lottery and gaming systems to the Vermont Lottery.

Through its US subsidiary, Intralot will continue to supply its LOTOS central system, Photon terminals and Winstations to the lottery, whose proceeds help contribute to the Vermont Education Fund.

Intralot has been supplying the lottery with its services since 2010 after being awarded an initial six-year contract with two two-year extensions.

“Vermont Lottery has a great history and track record in contributing funds for good causes,” said Intralot group CEO Chris Dimitriadis. “I would like to thank the Vermont Lottery for its continued trust to Intralot and I am looking forward to seeing our US subsidiary, Intralot Inc, adding even greater value by using our technology as an enabler.”

Intralot Inc CEO Byron Boothe commented: “Through this contract amendment, Intralot will provide the Vermont Lottery and its operations with exciting entertainment options.

“We look forward to continue working together with the Lottery to maximize sales growth and ensure increased returns in a socially responsible way for the State and its citizens.”

Shares in Intralot SA (ASE:INLOT) were trading up 2.56 per cent at €0.10 per share in Athens earlier Tuesday.

