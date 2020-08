The Kentucky Lottery Corporation has reported a second consecutive record sales performance for its fiscal year ended 30 June.

Total sales increased by 6 per cent compared to the previous year’s record to $1.20bn, with scratch-off tickets again the largest individual game category as sales grew 11 per cent to $741.1m.

Internet lottery sales continued to grow, up 68 per cent year-on-year to $45.0m, due in large part to sales during stay at home orders as a [...]