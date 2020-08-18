IGT secures New York Lottery retail extension

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has secured a two-year contract extension to continue providing its services to the New York Lottery.

The new deal with subsidiary IGT Global Solutions Corporation will see the supplier deliver 400 new GameTouch self-service vending machines to the lottery, while IGT will continue to provide an advanced central system, terminals and ongoing services through to August 2022.

“As the leader in the global gaming industry, IGT delivers excellence by focusing our innovations in content, hardware and platform technology that enable customers such as the New York Lottery to continue its ranking as one of the largest and most successful lotteries in the world,” said Jay Gendron, IGT chief operating officer, Lottery.

“IGT is pleased to extend our long-term partnership with the lottery and we will do our part to ensure that it continues to set record-breaking sales and maximize its more than $68bn contribution to education in New York."

IGT also provides the New York Lottery with services including the installation and maintenance of lottery terminals, retailer training, field services, call center support, and instant ticket warehousing and distribution.

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NSQ:IGT) closed down 2.09 per cent at $10.33 per share in New York Monday.