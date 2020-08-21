This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
IWG rolls out integrated e-Instant games with New Hampshire Lottery

21st August 2020 8:10 am GMT
IWG
Scientific Games Lottery

Online instant win games provider IWG has rolled out two new e-Instant games for the New Hampshire Lottery.

The launch of the two seasonal e-Instant titles will complement retail versions of the games printed by Scientific Games, with Halloween Extreme set to go live on 19 August and Frosty Fun available from 28 October.

Both e-Instant games are linked to their printed counterparts via cross-promotional free play awards, which are intended to introduce retail players to the online versions of the games.

“Normally within the iLottery product offering, games that originate in retail make their way to online, but this is unique as it is the opposite of that,” said IWG chief executive Rhydian Fisher. “The New Hampshire Lottery has taken our successful e-Instant games and mechanics and applied them to retail tickets, which adds huge value for the retail experience, as players get new themes and mechanics from the iLottery offering.”

New Hampshire Lottery executive director Charlie McIntyre said: “Our recent IWG integration adds tremendous value to the New Hampshire iLottery experience, but the cross-promotional efforts with Halloween Extreme and Frosty Fun demonstrates how our partnership with IWG goes beyond that.

“We are excited to be launching Halloween Extreme and Frosty Fun in dual formats, and we are looking forward to more opportunities like this with IWG.”

