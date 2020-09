In a strong start to its 2021 financial year, the Kentucky Lottery has seen total sales increase by 46 per cent in July as internet lottery sales soared.

Following a record performance in its 2020 financial year, total sales grew to $124.4m in July, with scratch-off sales climbing 52 per cent to $77.5m and draw game sales rising 24 per cent to $40.5m.

The biggest growth came from internet lottery sales, as instant play turnover increased by [...]