AGTech secures new lottery hardware contract wins across China

Hong Kong-listed AGTech Holdings has won tenders to supply sports lottery terminals in four Chinese provinces and one municipality.

The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Beijing AGTech GOT Technology Co. secured winning bids in Tianjin, Hebei, Fujian, Sichuan, and Zhejiang.

The contract wins include traditional sales terminals for China’s sports lottery in Tianjin and Sichuan, and Android terminals for Hebei, Fujian, Sichuan and Zhejiang.

“So far, AGTech GOT has already won many tenders in various provinces, municipalities and autonomous region across China this year, which reaffirmed the hardware division’s continued dedication to and leading position in China's sports lottery terminal market, demonstrating the continued effort and competitiveness of AGTech’s lottery terminals,” said the company.

“AGTech will continue to enhance product innovation, ensure safety and R&D compliance, and contribute to the overall healthy development of China's lottery market.”

Shares in AGTech Holdings Ltd (HKG:8279) closed 1.64 per cent lower at HK$0.300 per share in Hong Kong Tuesday.