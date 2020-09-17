Scientific Games secures new instant game deal with Nederlandse Loterij

New York-listed Scientific Games has been awarded a new four-year contract to provide instant games to Dutch national lottery operator Nederlandse Loterij.

The contract is part of the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership (SGEP), a performance-driven management program used by more than 20 lotteries globally, and by the Dutch lottery since 2011, helping instant game retail sales increase 98 per cent.

“After a decade of work refining our successful partnership, we are pleased to continue our collaboration with Scientific Games,” said Raffaele Fiorini, business director for Nederlandse Loterij's instant tickets. “While this announcement comes during a challenging global situation, we are confident our ongoing collaboration will continue our responsible growth trajectory of the instant ticket business for Nederlandse Loterij to provide maximum transfers to our beneficiaries.”

Scientific Games has supplied Nederlandse Loterij and its legacy companies with scratch cards since 1994, moving to the SGEP program in 2010 for full product category management. Scientific Games also provides the lottery with sports betting technology and services.

“We are honored that Nederlandse Loterij has entrusted Scientific Games with its instant scratch cards business, and we are committed to using our more than 45 years of experience to continue developing its instant product portfolio to responsibly grow sales and profits,” said John Schulz, senior vice president, lottery instant products for Scientific Games.

Matthias Müller, vice president sales & marketing for Scientific Games international lottery systems, added: “SGEP is the market-leading program for lotteries focused on responsibly growing the instant product category. It is proven successful for many of the top-peforming lotteries in the world, and we are delighted to continue maximizing results for Nederlandse Loterij and its retail partners, while providing great entertainment for players.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSW:SGMS) closed 1.95 per cent higher at $30.90 per share in New York Wednesday, having set a new 52-week high of $33.86 per share earlier in the day.