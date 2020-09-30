This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IGT seals Minnesota Lottery instant tickets extension

30th September 2020 7:41 am GMT
IGT
Scientific Games Lottery

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has secured a two-year contract extension to continued providing instant ticket games and related services to the Minnesota Lottery.

The extended deal with subsidiary IGT Global Solutions Corp. runs through to 30 June 2022, with the supplier having worked directly with the lottery since 2010 to launch a number of successful instant games.

This includes IGT games such as Full of $500s at the $5 price point and Power $10 at the $10 price point, which were launched earlier this year and are currently the lottery's best-selling $5 and $10 games.

“Every time someone plays a Minnesota Lottery game, it generates funding to support Minnesota's environment and state services so it is imperative that we deliver the fun games and play styles that our players are looking for,” said Minnesota Lottery director of operations Wes Harms.

“IGT's Instant Ticket Services team helped us take the Full of $500s scratch game from a concept to a staple of our scratch game lineup. We are pleased that IGT will continue to help us provide the quality scratch games and licensed property games that our players want for the next two years.”

Under the terms of the contract, IGT will supply a comprehensive range of instant ticket services to the Minnesota Lottery, including research and analytics, graphics support, and the production and printing of instant tickets.

IGT also serves as the Minnesota Lottery's technology and draw-based lottery systems provider.

“IGT has taken a multi-faceted approach to providing the Minnesota Lottery with successful instant tickets over the last 10 years,” said Jay Gendron, IGT chief operating officer, Lottery. “We take pride in working hand-in-hand with the lottery to design entertaining games based on extensive research, game planning, and strategic marketing.

“We look forward to delivering these player-centric services and innovative content over the next two years as we continue to help ensure the Minnesota Lottery's success.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NSQ:IGT) closed down 4.50 per cent at $11.03 per share in New York Tuesday.

IGT Instant Lottery Lottery Minnesota Minnesota Lottery United States
