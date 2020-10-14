Inspired Entertainment rolls out virtual sports with Turkish national lottery

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has secured approval to launch its virtual sports titles in Turkey with national lottery operator Sisal Şans.

The approval allows the Turkish national lottery to offer betting on virtual sports for the first time, with Inspired’s portfolio now available for online play via misli.com.

“We have worked with Sisal for many years in Italy, supplying our video lottery terminals, Virtuals and mobile products. We are thrilled to partner with their Turkish joint venture, Sisal Sans, to offer our Virtuals products in Turkey,” said Brooks Pierce, chief operating officer at Inspired.

“Our Virtuals have proven popular in the U.K., Italy and Greece and we see Turkey as an opportunity to showcase our new Plug & Play solution and the strength of our overall Virtuals offerings.”

Selim Ergun, chief executive of Sisal Şans Interactive, added: “We have been tasked with maximizing revenue of the Turkish National Lottery to benefit the Turkish public and we believe our positive performance will be based on innovation.

“Inspired's Virtual Sports speak to that innovation, offering fast-paced action, ultra-realistic player simulations and a tremendous breadth of bet types, and we are excited to be the first certified website to offer Virtuals in Turkey. We are looking forward to working with the Inspired team to bring a continual stream of betting content to our customer base, especially given the limited live sports now available.”

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:INSE) closed 14.79 per cent higher at $4.19 per share in New York Tuesday.