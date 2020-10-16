IWG to launch progressive jackpot e-Instant games

Online instant win games provider IWG is set to debut its new e-Instant progressive jackpot product for the North American lottery market.

The progressive jackpot will launch with several lotteries int the United States and Canada before the end of this year, and can be added to any IWG game and mechanic.

Jungle Jackpots is set to be the first title to feature the progressive jackpot, with the base game including the supplier’s popular symbol cluster mechanic and incorporating three in-game jackpot prizes - a mini jackpot awarded frequently, a medium size jackpot prize and a large jackpot.

“We’re so excited to be bringing progressive jackpot capabilities to our lottery partners,” said IWG chief executive Rhydian Fisher. “The beauty with our solution is that it’s contained entirely within our RGS, ensuring lotteries don’t need to invest in resources on the platform side to offer progressive jackpots within their e-Instant games.

“Each progressive jackpot is completely customizable for each jurisdiction, ensuring the odds to hit prizes are optimal no matter the activity level for each lottery. Jungle Jackpots will make history later this year by becoming the first e-Instant game to feature progressive jackpots in the US, proving once again that IWG has set the standard for bringing innovative concepts to the iLottery industry.”