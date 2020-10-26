Belgian National Lottery partners Kambi for sports betting overhaul

The Belgian National Lottery (Loterie Nationale) has selected technology supplier Kambi as its new sports betting platform and services provider.

The World Lottery Association member first launched its Scooore! sports betting brand in Belgium in 2012 and has now partnered with Kambi following a competitive procurement process to upgrade its online offering and improve the retail betting experience for players.

“We are very proud to have been selected to become the sports betting partner of the Belgian National Lottery,” said Kambi chief executive Kristian Nylén. “The lottery has ambitious plans to grow its sports betting footprint, and we look forward to helping to unlock those ambitions with the power and flexibility of the Kambi sportsbook.”

Jannie Haek, CEO of the National Lottery, commented: “The National Lottery is delighted to have agreed this new partnership with Kambi in order to relaunch its sports betting offer through its Scooore brand.

“Kambi’s accomplished record in digital retail, coupled with its flexible and scalable technology give us every confidence that this partnership will deliver engaging and enjoyable sports betting experiences for our players in both the online and on-property environments.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc. (STO:KAMBI) were trading 2.68 per cent lower at SEK305.00 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.