Scientific Games wins long-term Oklahoma Lottery deal

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has secured a new ten-year contract to provide its lottery central gaming system and instant game management services to the Oklahoma Lottery.

Scientific Games will provide the lottery with its Enhanced Partnership (SGEP) program, which provides game category management of Oklahoma Scratchers, as well as a range of integrated services including its SCiQ instant game retail ecosystem and PlayCentral self-service retail terminals.

“We have accomplished great things during our 15-year collaboration with Scientific Games, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to responsibly grow the Oklahoma Lottery’s profits to benefit teachers and students in our state,” said Oklahoma Lottery deputy director Jay Finks, who will take over as executive director on 1 November.

In the past three years, Oklahoma Scratchers retail sales grew by almost 200 per cent, contributing an incremental $50m in returns to the state for education.

The lottery recently surpassed $1bn in contributions to the Oklahoma Education Lottery Trust Fund, a milestone that coincided with the lottery’s 15th anniversary.

“Scientific Games congratulates the Oklahoma Lottery achieving $1 billion in education funding, and we are honored to support their impressive growth returning more proceeds to these critical programs in the future,” said Pat McHugh, executive vice president and lottery group chief executive for Scientific Games. “We appreciate our partnership in creating an entertaining game portfolio, providing advanced technology to power the Lottery ecosystem and improve the retail experience, expertly managing Oklahoma Scratchers products, and sharing retailer analytics that help intelligently maximize sales and profits.

“We also congratulate the Oklahoma Lottery on achieving the highest growth for instant game sales in the US over the past three years and look forward to another successful 10 years of collaboration.”

The Oklahoma Lottery has partnered with Scientific Games on all of its technology and games since its inception in 2005.

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 2.71 per cent lower at $30.91 per share in New York Wednesday.