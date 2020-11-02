This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pollard Banknote seals new Massachusetts Lottery instant game deal

2nd November 2020 9:35 am GMT
Scientific Games Lottery

Toronto-listed lottery provider Pollard Banknote has been awarded a new five-year instant games contract by the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Following a competitive procurement process, Pollard Banknote was chosen to continue providing the lottery with instant products and related services until October 2025, with an option for two one-year extensions.

“We are pleased to continue working with Pollard Banknote,” said Massachusetts State Lottery executive director Michael Sweeney. “This partnership has contributed to our overall performance as one of the world's most successful lotteries, allowing us to maximize contributions to the commonwealth for the benefit of all cities and towns in Massachusetts.”

Pollard Banknote's relationship with the Massachusetts State Lottery began in 1999, with the supplier working with the lottery to help strengthen its instant games portfolio, particularly the development of its crossword category, which accounted for approximately 14 per cent of the lottery's instant ticket sales in FY 2019.

“We are excited at the opportunity to continue to build on our partnership with the Massachusetts State Lottery over this next contract term,” said Pollard Banknote vice president of sales and marketing Brad Thompson. “We will continue to: look for opportunities to help the lottery create outstanding games; optimize retail strategies; and leverage digital innovation to foster sales growth in the commonwealth and maximize revenue to help aid local communities.”

Shares in Pollard Banknote Ltd. (TSX:PBL) closed 0.63 per cent higher at CAD$20.75 per share in Toronto Friday.

