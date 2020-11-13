Next Generation Lotteries wins eInstants supply deal with Norsk Tipping

Vienna-based lottery provider Next Generation Lotteries (NGL) has won a tender to supply eInstant games to Norwegian state-owned operator Norsk Tipping.

The deal sees NGL, which acquired Novomatic Lottery Solutions last year, continue to supply Norsk Tipping’s Flax and Yezz brands with instant win games, as well as new content from third-party partners Gamevy, SidePlay and Mobile Waves Solution.

“We are thrilled to continue our successful collaboration with Norsk Tipping,” said NGL chief executive Hans Vigmostad. “This new win proves the quality of our solutions and it reflects NGL’s commitment to provide leading technology and innovative and appealing products to modern lotteries and their players.”

Norsk Tipping head of gaming operations Hans Erland Ringsvold commented: “We are happy to confirm that NGL, after a highly competitive procurement process, has been awarded the contract for delivering eInstants to Norsk Tipping.

“Since the launch in 2014, eInstants have been and still are, a growing category for Norsk Tipping, and we expect NGL to support us well in reaching our continued growth targets and high ambitions. NGL delivered a competitive offer, meeting all award criteria, and based on our experience working together, we expect a seamless transition between the old and new contract supporting this business area.”