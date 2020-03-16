Next Generation Lotteries secures extension with Norsk Tipping

Austrian-based lottery supplier Next Generation Lotteries (NGL) has secured a one-year extension to its online instant win games supply deal with Norwegian state-owned operator Norsk Tipping.

NGL, which acquired Novomatic Lottery Solutions last year, has been supplying Norsk Tipping’s instant win brand Flax with eInstant games since winning a competitive tender in 2017 alongside two other suppliers.

The new contract extension will see NGL continue to provide game design, management and custom digital conversions of retail scratch tickets through to the end of the year.

“This extension is a proof of the strength and quality of our solutions and it reflects continued commitment to our existing customers,” said NGL chief executive Hans Vigmostad.

“We are very happy to be part of the success of Norsk Tipping’s eInstant games and we are proud to be able to support the ongoing growth of Flax by offering a wide game library, exciting new original games, and our proven ability to develop bespoke instant games.”