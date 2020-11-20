Aspire Global enters Russia with Sports Lotteries

Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Aspire Global has secured a potentially lucrative deal to provide its platform and games to Sports Lotteries LLC., one of only two authorised national lotteries in Russia.

The initial three-year contract will see Aspire Global provide its Player Account Management (PAM) platform and lottery games for online and retail channels.

This includes ten instant lotteries in the form of classic printed tickets for retail sales only, and five draw-based lotteries for both online and retail sales channels.

“Aspire Global and BtoBet are proud to have been chosen as the technological partner by Sports Lotteries LLC for the provision of multi-channel lottery games. We are committed and determined to support Sports Lotteries in becoming not only a leader in its field but also a point of reference for the Russian lottery industry,” said Tsachi Maimon, chief executive of Aspire Global.

“The lottery vertical is highly popular in Russia resulting in sales which were around €1 billion in 2019. We are confident that together with Sports Lotteries we will contribute in a significant way to the industry’s exponential growth.”

Ratmir Ronami, project manager at Sports Lotteries, added: “We are proud to embark on this multi-year strategic partnership with Aspire Global’s BtoBet that will see us go from strength to strength by using the valuable insights and best practises that Aspire Global and BtoBet are renowned to employ.

“I am positive that this partnership will result in the fruition of entertaining games that will be highly popular with the Russian players as well as it will take the Russian lottery industry to a whole new level.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.64 per cent higher at SEK39.45 per share in Stockholm Friday morning, less than 4 per cent off their 52-week high of SEK40.90 per share set on 12 October.