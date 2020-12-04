This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IWG launches first progressive jackpot e-Instant game

4th December 2020 8:42 am GMT
IWG
Scientific Games Lottery

Online instant win games provider IWG has debuted its new progressive jackpot enabled e-Instant games with the Virginia Lottery.

Virginia becomes the first US state lottery to roll out the games, with Jungle Tumble Jackpots the first title to feature IWG’s progressive jackpot technology.

The base game features the supplier’s popular symbol cluster mechanic and incorporates three in-game instant-win jackpot prizes: a mini jackpot expected to be awarded multiple times each day, a mid-tier jackpot expected to be awarded weekly, and a top-prize jackpot expected to be awarded once per month.

“We just launched our iLottery program in July and we are already breaking new ground for our industry with the launch of IWG’s progressive jackpot enabled games,” said Virginia Lottery executive director Kevin Hall. “This is testimony to the fast pace at which internet channels must evolve in order to keep pace with consumer expectations.”

IWG chief executive Rhydian Fisher commented: “The fact that the Virginia Lottery is the most recent iLottery launch in the US and is now the first to offer progressive jackpots on e-Instant games, is a very impressive feat and speaks volumes to how they’ve structured their iLottery program to achieve record-setting results.

“The launch of progressive jackpot enabled games with Virginia Lottery is an important milestone for the iLottery sector, and we’re confident that it will be very popular with players.

“The key to our progressive jackpot functionality is that it’s controlled completely within our RGS. We’re thrilled that the team at Virginia Lottery identified this as a key benefit, allowing them to offer progressive jackpots without additional integration at the platform level. We’re looking forward to delivering progressive jackpots, along with other innovations, to more lotteries across North America in the coming months,” he added.

