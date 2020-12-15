This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Camelot partners ITV to sponsor flagship Saturday night TV shows

15th December 2020 8:45 am GMT
National Lottery
Scientific Games Lottery

UK National Lottery operator Camelot has agreed an exclusive partnership to sponsor three of ITV’s most popular Saturday night TV shows.

The deal marks the first time that all three of the British TV channel’s Saturday night shows have been sponsored by one brand, with Camelot set to sponsor The Masked Singer, The Voice UK and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Commencing this weekend (19 December), the exclusive deal includes on-air sponsorship, multi-platform activation and a bespoke licensing package, as well as visibility on the ITV Hub and the age-gated version of The Voice UK app.

“The National Lottery has been making Saturday night more entertaining for the past 26 years, with every ticket providing a moment of anticipation while also helping to raise around £30 million each week for National Lottery-funded good causes,” said Camelot chief marketing officer Keith Moor.

“These are ITV’s flagship entertainment shows with the biggest audiences - so there’s a fantastic fit between the two brands with this partnership, and it will only help people to better understand the connection between The National Lottery’s unique purpose and play.”

ITV director of commercial sales and partnerships Mark Trinder commented: “Saturday nights on ITV have come to define quintessential family entertainment, and as we celebrate the return of three of our most talked about shows - The Masked Singer, The Voice UK and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway - we’re welcoming on board our brand new sponsor National Lottery operator, Camelot, for this innovative partnership that will put all the titans of Saturday night TV under one sponsorship umbrella.”

