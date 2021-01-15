This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

IGT awarded Iowa Lottery instant game extension

15th January 2021 6:47 am GMT
IGT
Scientific Games Lottery

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a one-year contract extension to continue providing instant ticket games and related services to the Iowa Lottery.

The new deal has been agreed through subsidiary IGT Global Solutions Corporation and runs through 31 December 2021, while also allowing the lottery to exercise three additional one-year extension options.

Under the terms of the contract, IGT will deliver a range of instant ticket services to the Iowa Lottery, including game planning and marketing, research and analytics, graphics support, and the production and printing of instant tickets.

“Since 2015, IGT’s printing business has contributed to the Iowa Lottery’s record-breaking scratch ticket sales through high-performing games including the $20 Super 20s, which is printed as IGT’s oversized Super Ticket format,” said Jay Gendron, IGT chief operating officer, Lottery.

“We will continue to work closely with the lottery, delivering innovative games and unrivaled player experiences so the Lottery can reach its sales goals and maximize its contributions to good causes.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed up 1.45 per cent at $18.18 per share in New York Thursday, hitting a new 52-week high of $18.93 during trading.

Related Tags
IGT Instant Lottery Iowa Lottery United States
Related Articles

fuboTV shares rally on proposed sportsbook acquisition

IGT extends instant games deal with Michigan Lottery

Rhode Island posts record sports betting handle in November

Bally’s and FanDuel open retail sportsbook in Atlantic City

Playtech expands US offering with new IGT cross-licensing deal

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Big Time Gaming, Stakelogic and more

IGT agrees sale of Italian betting and gaming interests to Gamenet

Sweden looks to step up action against match-fixing and illegal gambling

Elys Game Technology names Matteo Monteverdi as CEO

IGT enters Colorado sports betting market with Maverick Gaming

IGT wins new deal to strengthen Norsk Tipping’s digital portfolio

Nebraska Lottery awards new contract to IGT

A month is a short time in the gambling sector

IGT third quarter revenue falls 15% despite growth online

IGT secures long-term lottery supply deal with Poland’s Totalizator Sportowy

Digitain
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic