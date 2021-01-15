IGT awarded Iowa Lottery instant game extension

New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a one-year contract extension to continue providing instant ticket games and related services to the Iowa Lottery.

The new deal has been agreed through subsidiary IGT Global Solutions Corporation and runs through 31 December 2021, while also allowing the lottery to exercise three additional one-year extension options.

Under the terms of the contract, IGT will deliver a range of instant ticket services to the Iowa Lottery, including game planning and marketing, research and analytics, graphics support, and the production and printing of instant tickets.

“Since 2015, IGT’s printing business has contributed to the Iowa Lottery’s record-breaking scratch ticket sales through high-performing games including the $20 Super 20s, which is printed as IGT’s oversized Super Ticket format,” said Jay Gendron, IGT chief operating officer, Lottery.

“We will continue to work closely with the lottery, delivering innovative games and unrivaled player experiences so the Lottery can reach its sales goals and maximize its contributions to good causes.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed up 1.45 per cent at $18.18 per share in New York Thursday, hitting a new 52-week high of $18.93 during trading.