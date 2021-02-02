This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

North Dakota Lottery extends Scientific Games partnership

2nd February 2021 8:40 am GMT
Scientific Games

New York-listed Scientific Games has agreed a deal to continue providing its systems technology to the North Dakota Lottery for a further two years.

The agreement will see the supplier power retail and online sales for the lottery through to June 2024, as well as continuing to support the North Dakota Lottery’s Players Club, featuring Pick & Click online subscriptions and rewards-based Points-for-Prizes programs.

“It has been a pleasure for our teams to work with the North Dakota Lottery since it launched in 2004 to support the lottery’s games and retailer network,” said Pat McHugh, executive vice president and lottery group chief executive for Scientific Games.

“We thank the North Dakota Lottery and its board members for their longstanding trust in our company, and we look forward to continued responsible growth to benefit good causes in the state.”

The North Dakota Lottery currently offers five multi-state games including Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Lotto America and 2by2 across its network of 450 lottery retailers in the Midwestern state. In the past two years, the lottery’s retail sales have grown 13 per cent per year.

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 1.78 per cent higher at $39.92 per share in New York Monday.

Related Tags
Lottery North Dakota North Dakota Lottery Scientific Games United States
Related Articles

Scientific Games adds AretoNet to OpenArena platform

Catena Media appoints Michael Daly as chief executive

Scientific Games names new senior vice presidents

Scientific Games launches Cluedo branded slot

Scientific Games appoints new head of global trading service

OtherLevels joins Scientific Games’ OpenArena platform

Gaming Realms renews Rainbow Riches licensing deal with SG

Loto-Québec extends Scientific Games’ instant games deal

Gaming shares prove resilient in 2020

Taking Tekkorp to the top

Scientific Games debuts new Symphony gaming system in Germany

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Leadership

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Legal & Compliance

Scientific Games seals licensing deal for ReelPlay’s Infinity Reels

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Lottery

Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Future Anthem
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Playtech
Aspire Global
Scientific Games