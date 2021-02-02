North Dakota Lottery extends Scientific Games partnership

New York-listed Scientific Games has agreed a deal to continue providing its systems technology to the North Dakota Lottery for a further two years.

The agreement will see the supplier power retail and online sales for the lottery through to June 2024, as well as continuing to support the North Dakota Lottery’s Players Club, featuring Pick & Click online subscriptions and rewards-based Points-for-Prizes programs.

“It has been a pleasure for our teams to work with the North Dakota Lottery since it launched in 2004 to support the lottery’s games and retailer network,” said Pat McHugh, executive vice president and lottery group chief executive for Scientific Games.

“We thank the North Dakota Lottery and its board members for their longstanding trust in our company, and we look forward to continued responsible growth to benefit good causes in the state.”

The North Dakota Lottery currently offers five multi-state games including Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Lotto America and 2by2 across its network of 450 lottery retailers in the Midwestern state. In the past two years, the lottery’s retail sales have grown 13 per cent per year.

