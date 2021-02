New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a four-year extension to its iLottery supply deal with the Kentucky Lottery Corporation.

The agreement will enable IGT to continue providing its iLottery platform and mobile app to the lottery through to July 2026, and adds new PlayLottery content to the existing digital games portfolio.

Through the installation of IGT PlayDigital’s PlayRGS remote game server, the lottery will be able to expand its portfolio of instant play games with [...]