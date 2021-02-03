This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
IWG launches jackpot-enabled e-Instant games with Canada’s ALC

3rd February 2021 8:27 am GMT
IWG

Canada’s Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC) has become the latest lottery operator to roll out IWG’s progressive jackpot enabled e-Instant games.

ALC, a long-term customer of IWG, becomes the third North American lottery to go live with Jungle Tumble Jackpots, the first game to feature IWG’s progressive jackpot technology.

IWG said that the initial success of its new progressive jackpot enabled e-Instant games has significantly exceeded expectations, with the Virginia Lottery and New Hampshire Lottery seeing strong results after going live with the game at the end of 2020.

“We knew the creation of progressive jackpot enabled e-Instant games would disrupt the iLottery sector, but even we’ve been overwhelmed with the strong performance this new category has produced in such a short period of time,” said IWG chief executive Rhydian Fisher. “Launching the new jackpot technology with our long-term friends at ALC is an exciting step and hopefully will produce similar results as we’ve seen in New Hampshire and Virginia so far.

“Jungle Tumble Jackpots is one of the standout games in the iLottery space right now and we expect it to become a big hit with ALC players.”

ALC iGaming manager Robert Lalonde said “the team at IWG continues to add value to our customers in the iLottery space with its innovative new progressive jackpot enabled e-Instant games.

“We instantly recognized the potential of this category and believe it will drive significant player interest for the foreseeable future. Players are sure to enjoy Jungle Tumble Jackpots and playing for a chance to win the three in-game jackpots up for grabs.”

