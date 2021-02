Brazilian lottery concession holder Caixa Lotteries has posted the best annual result in its history after generating total sales of R$17.1bn (€2.65bn) in 2020.

Lottery sales increased by 2 per cent compared to the previous year’s R$16.7bn record total, buoyed by a strong finish to the year as sales climbed by 10 per cent during the third quarter and by 14 per cent during the final quarter of 2020.

This helped to offset a 29 per cent [...]