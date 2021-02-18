NeoPollard clients in US surpass $2bn in iLottery sales in FY2020

Lottery supplier NeoPollard Interactive (NPi) has revealed that its iLottery clients in the United States generated a combined $2bn in topline annual sales.

Sales from NPi’s four US iLottery partners in Michigan, Virginia, New Hampshire, and North Carolina increased by 89 per cent in the fiscal year ended 30 June 2020, with Michigan’s fiscal year ending on 30 September.

All four iLottery programs experienced significant growth over FY19, with the Michigan Lottery achieving an 86 per cent increase in online sales. Since launch, it has contributed over half a billion dollars before operating expenses to the Michigan School Aid Fund.

The Virginia Lottery posted a 29 per cent increase in eSubscription sales during the year, while FY20 marked the New Hampshire Lottery's first full fiscal year of iLottery operations.

North Carolina's program was live for only eight months in FY20 and surpassed topline sales from the entire prior year by 57 per cent.

“Since its inception, NPi has been dedicated to delivering the most entertaining, engaging, and profitable iLottery programs to our customers,” said NeoPollard Interactive general manager Liz Siver. “Covid-19 has highlighted the importance for lotteries to diversify their sales channels.

“At NPi our mission is to enable lotteries to generate revenue through online channels and FY20 proved the significance of this channel to grow our customers' overall lottery sales performance. We are proud that our industry-leading products and services have helped our iLottery partners continue to drive sales, engage with players, and maximize revenue for the many good causes they support.”

Shares in NeoGames SARL (NSQ:NGMS) closed 6.53 per cent higher at $30.16 per share in New York Wednesday, while shares in Pollard Banknote Ltd. (TOR:PBL) closed 0.16 per cent higher in Toronto at CAD$38.75 per share.