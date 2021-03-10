This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Scientific Games renews instant lottery deal in Tennessee

10th March 2021 9:48 am GMT
Scientific Games

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has been awarded a multi-year contract extension to continue providing instant lottery games and services to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation.

The supplier’s current contract has been extended for five more years by the lottery, which participates in the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership (SGEP) program.

Through the partnership, Scientific Games provides the lottery with game design and game planning services, analytics and insights, manufacturing, advanced logistics, warehousing and distribution, as well as retail services.

“The instant game experience enjoyed by Tennessee players is backed by integrity every step of the way,” said Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation president and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove. “Through our partnership with Scientific Games, we have the data and technology needed to effectively and efficiently design games, distribute them to our retailers around the state, and ultimately deliver trusted products to our players and generate more dollars for educational programs benefitting Tennessee students.”

During the 2020 fiscal year, the Tennessee Lottery’s instant product retail sales reached a record $1.5bn.

“Scientific Games’ longtime collaboration with the Tennessee Lottery’s team has delivered outstanding results and serves as a model for many US lotteries,” said John Schulz, senior vice president of lottery instant products at Scientific Games. “We continue to innovate new games and refine our SGEP program and technology to drive their success, and we get better every year together.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 0.24 per cent lower at $46.09 per share in New York Tuesday.

