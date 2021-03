German family-owned discount supermarket chain Aldi has partnered Camelot to bring the National Lottery to all of Aldi’s 900 UK stores for the first time.

From next month, Aldi will be rolling out the National Lottery’s full portfolio of draw-based games at its checkouts to allow customers to pick up their tickets when doing their food shop, including Lucky Dip tickets for Lotto, EuroMillions, Lotto HotPicks, EuroMillions HotPicks, Set For Life and Thunderball games.

The UK launch [...]