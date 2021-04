China’s lottery market generated total sales of RMB18.96bn (€2.44bn) in February 2021.

The comparable period last year saw just RMB1m in sales, as the coronavirus outbreak decimated results following the closure of lottery retailers in January 2020.

February’s total was down 47 per cent compared to the previous month, and comprised RMB11.1m from Sports Lottery sales and RMB7.84bn from Welfare Lottery sales.

A total of 31 Chinese provinces saw lottery sales increase compared to February 2020, with the [...]