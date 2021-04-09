This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pollard Banknote seals new scratchcard deal with Idaho Lottery

9th April 2021 8:01 am GMT

Toronto-listed lottery provider Pollard Banknote has been awarded a primary contract to provide scratch ticket printing services to the Idaho Lottery.

Following a competitive procurement process, Pollard Banknote was selected to provide at least 71 per cent of the lottery's instant scratch tickets on an annual basis.

The contract term is two years, with the option for three additional two-year extensions, with a total estimated contract value of $26m.

The new contract enhances the existing relationship between Pollard Banknote and the Idaho Lottery which goes back to 2012, when Pollard Banknote began work as a secondary contractor to the lottery.

Since FY 2014, sales of the Idaho Lottery's scratch tickets have grown by almost 40 per cent, with Pollard Banknote-printed games playing a significant role in this growth, benefiting Idaho's public schools and buildings.

“We are very pleased to grow our partnership with Pollard Banknote,” said Idaho Lottery director Jeff Anderson. “Throughout our relationship, we have leveraged Pollard Banknote's unparalleled expertise, innovative products and services to bring the best instant scratch tickets to our players.

“Now, with Pollard Banknote as our primary partner, we look forward to working together in this new capacity to achieve even greater success and maximize returns that benefit public education in Idaho.”

Pollard Banknote senior director of sales and marketing Byron Peterson commented “We are proud that the Idaho Lottery has chosen Pollard Banknote as its primary partner for instant scratch tickets.

“The Idaho Lottery has proven itself to be at the forefront of instant scratch ticket innovation and technology. Coupled with our long-standing commitment and passion for innovative product development, we are excited to see what we can achieve together through this contract term.”

Shares in Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) closed 1.1 per cent higher at CAD$53.30 per share in Toronto Thursday.

